Accidents

Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

On a crisp Tuesday night, the quiet of Neradigonda mandal in Adilabad was disrupted when a jeep transporting oranges from Nagpur to Hyderabad overturned near Kupti village. The incident led to the spillage of approximately 2 quintals of oranges onto the road, around 11 pm. A seemingly unfortunate event soon turned into a spectacle as locals and monkeys alike seized the opportunity to feast upon the scattered fruits.

Quick Response from Locals and Monkeys

Almost immediately after the incident, locals gathered at the scene, filling their bags with the oranges. In a testament to the adaptability of wildlife, monkeys too took advantage of the situation, feasting on the fruits. The incident painted a unique picture — a spontaneous community gathering under the unusual circumstances.

No Injuries Reported, Journey Resumed

Despite the chaos of the situation, no injuries were reported. According to Neradigonda Sub-Inspector Sayyanna, the driver managed to reload the undamaged oranges back into the jeep. Undeterred by the incident, the journey to Hyderabad was resumed.

Social Media Buzz

The event did not remain confined to the local residents of Neradigonda mandal. A video showcasing the locals picking up the oranges quickly gained popularity online, transforming an ordinary night in Adilabad into a viral event.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

