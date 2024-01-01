IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning for Northern States Next Week

The New Year dawned with a severe cold wave sweeping across the northern regions of India. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kashmir were engulfed by chilling temperatures and dense fog, significantly impacting visibility and daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a red alert for January 1, cautioning residents about the incoming harsh weather.

Intensified Cold Wave Across Northern India

According to the IMD, parts of Punjab are likely to experience coldwave conditions from January 2-4, while similar weather is expected to prevail in Haryana until January 4. Moreover, severe cold conditions were predicted for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on January 1, leading to an orange alert in these states. The biting cold was particularly intense in Kashmir, where temperatures fell two to three degrees below the freezing point. The lack of snowfall in the plains and less than usual snowfall in the upper reaches by the end of December exacerbated the dip in temperatures. Srinagar witnessed temperatures plummeting to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Severe Cold in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana also endured harsh weather on January 1. Gurdaspur in Punjab reported a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, with shallow fog observed in some regions of both states. Additionally, Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, and other regions also recorded low temperatures with dry weather conditions and fog in certain areas.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

IMD forecasts indicate the possibility of isolated light rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from January 1-3, owed to lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Skymet reports suggest that Lakshwadeep may receive moderate to heavy rain over the next 24 hours, with light isolated rain expected in South Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh on January 2, likely intensifying the next day. As per predictions, the overall temperatures in the northern half of the country are set to remain between 6-9 degrees Celsius during the first week of the New Year.