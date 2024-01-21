Northeast Ohio Prepares for Weather Shift After Major Snowstorm Impact

Residents of Northeast Ohio woke up to a whiter world on Saturday, as the first significant snowstorm of 2024 had swept through their region. The chill in the air was stark, but the spirits of the people were undeterred as they took to their driveways, shovels in hand, to clear the fresh blanket of snow.

Intermittent Snowfall Continues

While the severe weather had eased, intermittent snowfall continued to grace the region. Chagrin Falls reported an additional accumulation of 3.7 inches of snow between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., adding to the total snowfall from the storm. Rocky River, on the other hand, received a lighter dusting of half an inch.

Weather Service Forecast

According to the forecast by the Weather Service, today's weather will feature partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 24 degrees. However, residents should brace themselves for a potential change in weather conditions. The Service predicts light freezing rain to start late Monday night and continue into early Tuesday morning. This precipitation is expected to change to rain by late Tuesday morning as temperatures rise.

Active Monitoring of the Situation

The snowfall totals reported in this update were provided by trained spotters in Northern Ohio, who are actively monitoring the situation. In addition, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday morning due to the forecasted freezing rain. This could lead to slick conditions, causing a potential icy commute for residents. The possibility of snow showers, a mixed bag of precipitation, and warmer air moving in later in the week has also been flagged. Moreover, there's a warning about potential snowmelt leading to minor flooding. The weekend forecast has also been provided, promising a detailed weather narrative for the residents.