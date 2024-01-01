Nigerian Priest’s Gun Video Stirs Concern Amidst Plateau Terror Attacks

In a turn of events that has stirred widespread concern, a video has surfaced displaying a Catholic priest brandishing a firearm in Plateau State, Nigeria. The nine-second clip showcases the clergyman making the sign of the cross while gripping the weapon, an image that adds another layer of complexity to the already strained situation in Plateau.

The incident comes against the backdrop of escalating terror attacks in the region. The recent wave of violence includes the shooting death of seven villagers in Shere village, Jos East. The video’s authenticity and context remain uncertain as investigations continue, and efforts to reach the Catholic Church for comments have yielded no results so far.

The United Nations has called for an investigation into the Christmas Eve attack, resulting in 195 deaths across 17 villages in Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos local government areas.

Nigeria’s Leadership Pledge

As per BNN, the well-coordinated assaults have displaced over 10,000 individuals, now seeking refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences. Kefas Mallai, Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos Local Government Area, reported over 150 casualties from the gunmen on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu pledges no tolerance for underperformance and assures transformation in the New Year. In his address, he emphasizes his administration’s commitment to the security of all Nigerians and aims to address the killing in Plateau.