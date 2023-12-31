en English
New Zealand

New Zealand Rings in 2024 with Dazzling Fireworks Display in Auckland

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:03 am EST
New Zealand Rings in 2024 with Dazzling Fireworks Display in Auckland

New Zealand bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display in Auckland, transforming the city’s skyline into a palette of vibrant colors. Despite the impending rain, the celebrations proceeded as scheduled, radiating an atmosphere of optimism and festivity.

Lighting up the Sky Tower

The highlight of the night was the fireworks display launched from the country’s highest building, the Sky Tower. Three purpose-built firing sites on the Sky Tower were used to set off 500 kg of pyrotechnics, making it the highest fireworks display in the Southern Hemisphere. The tower, illuminated in multiple hues while fireworks burst into the night sky, was a sight to behold, symbolizing the passing of an old year and the welcoming of a new one.

An Animation Show and More

Apart from the fireworks, the night was further enhanced with a laser light and animation show inspired by the ‘Auckland is Calling’ Tomokanga. The event was not only confined to the Sky Tower but extended to various locations around Auckland, with restaurants and bars hosting indoor countdown parties. Spectators were urged by the police to celebrate responsibly, ensuring their own safety and that of their friends.

Global Celebrations

Following the Pacific nation of Kiribati, which was the first to greet 2024, New Zealand was among the earliest countries to ring in the New Year. The city of Sydney, Australia also hosted a grand fireworks display. Meanwhile, Edinburgh commemorated the 30th anniversary of its traditional Hogmanay celebrations. In contrast, parts of the UK were bracing for severe winds during their New Year’s Eve festivities.

New Zealand’s grand farewell to 2023 and the welcome to 2024 was a testament to their spirit of celebration and hope, despite the challenges of the past year. It set the tone for global New Year celebrations, promising a fresh start filled with optimism and resilience.

New Zealand Travel & Tourism Watch Now
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

