Accidents

New Year’s Day Rochester Crash: Investigation Underway into Avery’s Motives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
New Year’s Day Rochester Crash: Investigation Underway into Avery’s Motives

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a tragic incident rocked the city of Rochester, New York. A rented SUV, packed with a dozen gasoline canisters and driven by 35-year-old Michael Avery from Syracuse, smashed into a lane of oncoming traffic. The collision resulted in an explosion, claiming the lives of Avery and two others, and injuring nine pedestrians. The crash has sparked a major investigation, with authorities trying to understand Avery’s motives and whether the incident was a deliberate act.

Deadly Crash Not an Act of Terrorism

The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that the deadly New Year’s Day crash was not an act of terrorism. Michael Avery, who is believed to have caused the accident, was not previously known to the police. Following the incident, there was speculation about Avery’s possible undiagnosed mental health issues. However, no suicide note was left by Avery, further complicating the investigation. The FBI is assisting the local police in the investigation, and President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Investigation Into Avery’s Motives

Francis Coots, the retired New York State Police Commander for Troop D, outlined the investigative process. He stated that law enforcement would probe into Avery’s background, consulting with his family, friends, employers, and past encounters with law enforcement, if any. The investigation will delve deep into Avery’s past, including his travel history, residency, military service, and employment, especially if it was international in nature. Coots stressed the importance of community vigilance and the need for the public to report any concerns to authorities. He acknowledged that while not all tragedies can be prevented, every piece of information is crucial in such investigations.

The Victims: Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr

The crash claimed the lives of Justina Hughes and Joshua Orr, who were leaving a concert when the SUV driven by Avery plowed into their Uber. Both families referred to Hughes and Orr as heroes, believing their car shielded other pedestrians from the speeding SUV. The Rochester Police Department and the City of Rochester expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends of the victims. The city remains united in grief, awaiting answers about the horrific incident that marred the start of the New Year.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

