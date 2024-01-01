Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Dutch town of Nieuwleusen, a 21-year-old man named Gerben came face-to-face with the hazardous consequences of fireworks paired with careless smoking. Gerben, who had acquired 75 kilograms of fireworks from Germany for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, was caught off guard when a cigarette he was smoking got blown back into his vehicle by the wind, triggering an explosion.

Explosion Engulfs Car

The explosion occurred mere miles from Gerben’s home, filling the vehicle with smoke and subsequently leading to its complete burnout. Despite the fire brigade’s relentless attempts to salvage the car, the damage was beyond repair. Gerben managed to escape the flaming car, albeit with burns on his leg, and was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Aftermath and Reflections

Reflecting on the incident, Gerben expressed regret over the loss of his car and the fireworks. He candidly admitted that smoking with the fireworks in the car ‘wasn’t very helpful’, acknowledging that he does not anticipate receiving an insurance payout.

Unfazed Plans for New Year’s Eve

Despite the incident and the fact that setting off fireworks is prohibited in his area, Gerben’s New Year’s Eve plans remain unaltered. He and his friends still intend to light fireworks, with one of his friends having already made a return trip to Germany for the purchase. The incident, while unfortunate, served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with careless handling of fireworks and smoking.