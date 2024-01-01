en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Dutch town of Nieuwleusen, a 21-year-old man named Gerben came face-to-face with the hazardous consequences of fireworks paired with careless smoking. Gerben, who had acquired 75 kilograms of fireworks from Germany for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, was caught off guard when a cigarette he was smoking got blown back into his vehicle by the wind, triggering an explosion.

Explosion Engulfs Car

The explosion occurred mere miles from Gerben’s home, filling the vehicle with smoke and subsequently leading to its complete burnout. Despite the fire brigade’s relentless attempts to salvage the car, the damage was beyond repair. Gerben managed to escape the flaming car, albeit with burns on his leg, and was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Aftermath and Reflections

Reflecting on the incident, Gerben expressed regret over the loss of his car and the fireworks. He candidly admitted that smoking with the fireworks in the car ‘wasn’t very helpful’, acknowledging that he does not anticipate receiving an insurance payout.

Unfazed Plans for New Year’s Eve

Despite the incident and the fact that setting off fireworks is prohibited in his area, Gerben’s New Year’s Eve plans remain unaltered. He and his friends still intend to light fireworks, with one of his friends having already made a return trip to Germany for the purchase. The incident, while unfortunate, served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with careless handling of fireworks and smoking.

0
Accidents Europe Netherlands Watch Now
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square Garden

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve

By Geeta Pillai

A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal ...
@Accidents · 48 mins
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives
Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood
Michigan House Explosion Claims Four Lives, Leaves Two Critically Injured

By Nimrah Khatoon

Michigan House Explosion Claims Four Lives, Leaves Two Critically Injured
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
8 seconds
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
5 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
9 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
16 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
17 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
17 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
17 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
17 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
18 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
16 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
30 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
46 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
49 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
51 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
52 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
52 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app