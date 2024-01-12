Multinational Operation Counters Houthi Threats in Red Sea

In an international show of force against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US Central Command has orchestrated a significant operation in the Red Sea. The operation was a multinational effort involving the UK, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, and Bahrain, united in their goal to safeguard international vessels and shipping lanes threatened by the Houthis. This move comes in the face of the Houthis’ continued dangerous and illegal activities, which have been backed by Iran and pose a substantial risk to international shipping and maritime safety.

Multinational Response to Houthi Threats

The operation was a direct response to the Houthi rebels launching an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden. This act of aggression represents a threat to global shipping and is part of an escalating series of Houthi attacks in the region. The US and British militaries retaliated with a massive strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets against the Iranian-backed Houthis. These strikes were a direct response to the Houthis’ attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, jeopardizing US personnel and civilian mariners.

International Commitment to Maritime Security

The coordinated military assault came just a week after a final warning to the Houthis to cease their attacks or face potential military action. The UK Prime Minister confirmed targeted strikes against Houthi military facilities, and a coalition of nations joined the US and UK in issuing a statement to de-escalate tensions and protect commerce in this critical waterway. The mission underscores the international community’s commitment to maintaining the security of key maritime routes and the importance of holding actors accountable for actions that threaten global trade and safety.

Holding the Houthis Accountable

In a statement, General Kurilla of the US Central Command emphasized that the actions of the Houthis, affecting 55 nations, are unacceptable. He further stressed that the Houthis, along with their Iranian supporters, will be held accountable for these indiscriminate attacks. The operation involved a coalition of military aircraft and naval assets that targeted Houthi air defenses, munition depots, launching sites, and radar installations. The multinational effort is a clear message to the Houthis and their Iranian sponsors: their destabilizing actions will not go unpunished, and the international community will act decisively to protect its interests.