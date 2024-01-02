en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Militant Extortion Attempt Turns Deadly in Thoubal, Manipur

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Militant Extortion Attempt Turns Deadly in Thoubal, Manipur

On Monday evening, a violent attack resulted in the death of four muslim men and left five others critically injured in Thoubal district, Manipur. The incident occurred in the Lilong area, approximately 12 kilometers from the state capital, Imphal. As per the officials, a group of militants instigated an extortion attempt, leading to a violent clash with the local residents. This confrontation escalated into a shooting, resulting in eight casualties, four of whom succumbed to their injuries.

Violence Provokes Increased Curfew Measures

In response to the violence, the Manipur state government has heightened the curfew already enforced due to ongoing ethnic tensions. The area of the attack is primarily inhabited by the Meitei Pangals, a Muslim community from the dominant Meitei group. Despite being largely uninvolved in the ethnic clashes that have predominantly occurred between the Meitei and Kuki groups, residents have reported instances of militants attempting extortion.

A Year of Ethnic Tensions and Violence

Manipur has been suffering from ethnic violence since early May, with the death toll nearing 200 last year. The recent attack comes on the heels of an assault on the Manipur police commandos and a gunfight between various ethnic groups. The area where the incident took place is home to the Meitei Pangals, a Muslim community from the major Meitei group. Though not previously involved in the ethnic clashes, which primarily occur between the Meitei and Kuki groups, residents have reported issues with militants extorting money.

Government Responds to the Crisis

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has publicly condemned the violence and called for peace. He assured residents that the attackers would be apprehended and brought to justice, urging the public to maintain peace in the face of these violent events.

0
India Terrorism Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Rafia Tasleem

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, N ...
@Business · 14 mins
Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, N ...
heart comment 0
Allan Donald on Tendulkar’s Success and India’s Performance in South Africa

By Salman Khan

Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations
Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Rafia Tasleem

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended
Reviving Coimbatore’s Water Bodies: A Story of Environmental Restoration

By Rafia Tasleem

Reviving Coimbatore's Water Bodies: A Story of Environmental Restoration
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
4 mins
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
7 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
7 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
8 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
12 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
13 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
17 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
18 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
31 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
54 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
59 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app