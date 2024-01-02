Militant Extortion Attempt Turns Deadly in Thoubal, Manipur

On Monday evening, a violent attack resulted in the death of four muslim men and left five others critically injured in Thoubal district, Manipur. The incident occurred in the Lilong area, approximately 12 kilometers from the state capital, Imphal. As per the officials, a group of militants instigated an extortion attempt, leading to a violent clash with the local residents. This confrontation escalated into a shooting, resulting in eight casualties, four of whom succumbed to their injuries.

Violence Provokes Increased Curfew Measures

In response to the violence, the Manipur state government has heightened the curfew already enforced due to ongoing ethnic tensions. The area of the attack is primarily inhabited by the Meitei Pangals, a Muslim community from the dominant Meitei group. Despite being largely uninvolved in the ethnic clashes that have predominantly occurred between the Meitei and Kuki groups, residents have reported instances of militants attempting extortion.

A Year of Ethnic Tensions and Violence

Manipur has been suffering from ethnic violence since early May, with the death toll nearing 200 last year. The recent attack comes on the heels of an assault on the Manipur police commandos and a gunfight between various ethnic groups. The area where the incident took place is home to the Meitei Pangals, a Muslim community from the major Meitei group. Though not previously involved in the ethnic clashes, which primarily occur between the Meitei and Kuki groups, residents have reported issues with militants extorting money.

Government Responds to the Crisis

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has publicly condemned the violence and called for peace. He assured residents that the attackers would be apprehended and brought to justice, urging the public to maintain peace in the face of these violent events.