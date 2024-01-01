en English
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Enter Public Domain: A New Era for Creative Freedom

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Enter Public Domain: A New Era for Creative Freedom

On January 1, 2024, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the endearing faces of Disney’s 1928 film ‘Steamboat Willie’, have crossed into the realm of the public domain in the United States. This landmark moment signifies the lapse of copyright protection for these characters, allowing creative minds and the general public to utilize these early versions freely, without the need for permissions or incurring costs.

Disney’s Stand on Modern Interpretations

Amidst the sea-change, Disney has issued a caveat, stating that modern interpretations of Mickey and Minnie still reside under the umbrella of copyright. The company has pledged to persistently defend its rights over these contemporary versions. U.S. copyright law currently extends a 95-year term of protection for characters, explaining why creations from 1928, including ‘Steamboat Willie’, have now become free for public use.

Other 1928 Works Entering Public Domain

Alongside ‘Steamboat Willie’, other notable works from 1928 have also entered the public domain. This list includes Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Circus’, A.A. Milne’s ‘The House at Pooh Corner’, Virginia Woolf’s ‘Orlando’, and D.H. Lawrence’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’.

The ‘Mickey Mouse Protection Act’

Disney’s history is dotted with active efforts to lobby for extensions to copyright terms, leading to legislation such as the ‘Mickey Mouse Protection Act’. Despite this, with the expiration of the copyright, Disney still upholds a trademark on Mickey Mouse as a brand identifier and corporate mascot. This imposes certain bounds on the commercial use of the character’s image to prevent consumer confusion with Disney products.

Symbolic Victory and Creative Speculations

Jennifer Jenkins from the Duke Centre for the Study of the Public Domain heralded this event as symbolic and long-awaited. On the flip side, digital content creator Jack Kendall speculated on the potential for new, unauthorized interpretations of these characters, such as a horror movie treatment akin to what happened to Winnie the Pooh.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

