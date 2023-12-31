en English
Mexico

Mayan Train Inaugurates Palenque-Cancún Segment, Boosting Southeastern Mexico’s Revival

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:37 pm EST
On the final day of 2023, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador heralded a fresh milestone in the ambitious Mayan Train mega-project. The inauguration of a new segment connecting the city of Palenque in Chiapas to Cancún in Quintana Roo marked the second opening within December, underscoring the accelerating pace of the initiative aimed at revitalizing the southeastern part of Mexico.

Mayan Train: A Journey Through Time and Culture

The Mayan Train, more than a modern transportation system, is a conduit to the rich cultural tapestry of the region. The new route adds eight stations to the network, offering access to iconic sites such as the Palenque Archeological Zone, the quaint town of Candelaria, the stunning Agua Azul waterfalls, the vast Usumacinta Canyon, the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Museo La Venta Park, and the Pomona Archeological Zone. The expanded network is expected to be fully operational by February 2024.

An Economic Lifeline for Southeastern Mexico

The Mayan Train is a key pillar of President López Obrador’s economic development strategy. The project has already spurred triple-digit growth in industrial activity in the southeastern states, infusing the local economies with much-needed vitality. The Mexican government is also investing in the Riviera Maya, with an international airport in Tulum, expected to handle flights from the US and Canada, in the pipeline.

Challenges and Ambitions

Despite the remarkable progress, the Mayan Train project hasn’t been without its hurdles. The first phase grappled with temporary operational stoppages shortly after its inauguration. However, undeterred by these setbacks, the President has been pushing the pace of public works to ensure the completion of the Mayan Train, along with other major projects such as the Interoceanic Train of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train, and Tulum Airport, before his term ends.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

