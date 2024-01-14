en English
Pakistan

Massive Protest in Pakistan’s Karachi Denounces Gaza Genocide, Calls for Ceasefire

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Massive Protest in Pakistan’s Karachi Denounces Gaza Genocide, Calls for Ceasefire

Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, joining the global chorus calling for peace in Palestine. The demonstration, organized by the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party, demanded an immediate ceasefire in the embattled region of Gaza. The protesters also showed their support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice. As part of a worldwide day of protests, the citizens of Karachi marched along the city’s Shahrah-e-Faisal road, raising their voices against Israel and advocating for a boycott of Israeli goods.

Global Outcry Over Conflict in Gaza

The demonstration in Karachi was mirrored in front of the White House and in London, marking it as part of a global day of protests. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, now over 100 days long, has resulted in a staggering number of over 24,000 Palestinian deaths and forced migration due to ceaseless airstrikes. UN agencies have raised alarm bells, expressing concern about the potential outbreak of diseases and starvation in the territory due to the escalating conflict.

“In recognition of humanity, South Africa deserves commendation for filing a case against Israel,” expressed Naeem ur Rehman, Karachi chief of JI, during the rally. He emphasized the concerns of the US and Israel in responding to South Africa’s inquiries. Rehman pointed out that the humanitarian crisis sparked by Israel’s actions in Gaza has garnered support even from the US population, traditionally a staunch ally of Tel Aviv.

Despite the ongoing election campaign for next month’s national polls, Rehman affirmed that his party would not forget the plight of the Palestinians and would persist in their protests.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

