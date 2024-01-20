Lancaster County Lifts Speed Limit Restrictions After Second Snowfall

The winter season has wrapped Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in its icy arms for the second time this week. A fresh snowfall led the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to impose a 45 mph speed limit on several prominent highways, a measure aimed at ensuring the safety of residents amidst treacherous road conditions.

Roads Affected and Measures Implemented

The restrictions enveloped the entirety of Route 283, Route 30 from the Route 15 exit in York County to the Route 23/Walnut St. exit in Lancaster County, and Route 222 from the Oregon Pike exit to the Route 272/Adamstown exit near the Berks County line. PennDOT's decision extended to commercial vehicles, which were restricted to the right lane, and certain types of vehicles such as motorcycles, RVs, buses, and trailers, which faced additional constraints.

Residents Heed Weather Advisory

As the snowfall took hold, residents were urged to keep a close eye on road conditions through PA511, the state's road monitoring website. A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, serving as a crucial guide for those who had to venture out into the frosty conditions. PennDOT spokesperson, Dave Thompson, echoed the advisory's sentiment, advising against unnecessary travel and emphasizing the importance of clear roads for maintenance crews.

Post-Snowfall Precautions

With the lifting of the speed restrictions, normalcy has begun to return. But the community remains on alert for the potential of black ice, a common and dangerous hazard following such weather events. As the county moves forward, the memory of the snowfall serves as a stark reminder of the volatile beauty of winter and the importance of preparedness and caution.