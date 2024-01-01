en English
en English
Europe

King Charles and Queen Camilla Ring in New Year with Church Service at Sandringham

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ring in New Year with Church Service at Sandringham

King Charles and Queen Camilla rang in the New Year by attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. The royal couple’s New Year’s Eve public appearance comes swiftly on the heels of their Christmas Day observance, continuing a long-standing tradition of the British royal family.

Church Service and Public Interaction

The royal couple was greeted by the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams, marking a cordial start to their New Year’s Eve. The Queen, clad in a light blue coat, hat, and black gloves, radiated warmth despite the winter chill. Along with King Charles, she engaged with the onlookers, their smiles and waves adding a personal touch to the occasion. It’s worth noting that security measures were stringent, with police searching the public before they could catch a glimpse of the royals.

Continuing the Royal Tradition

This public appearance by King Charles and Queen Camilla is an extension of the royal family’s Christmas Day tradition of attending church service on the King’s Sandringham estate. The late Queen was known for her regular attendance at these services during her stays at Sandringham, a practice that seems to be upheld by the reigning King and Queen. The King’s Christmas message this year held particular resonance as it focused on the pressing issues of climate change and ongoing conflicts.

The Sandringham Estate: More than a Royal Residence

The Sandringham estate has been the backdrop to a variety of events. Recently, it found itself in the limelight due to an alleged animal theft trial. The estate has also hosted concerts by famous artists, adding a festive vibe to the royal residence. A notable incident occurred at the Sandringham Flower Show when Queen Camilla made a light-hearted comment on a pastry version of King Charles, showcasing the royal couple’s sense of humor.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

