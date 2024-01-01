en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan Rocked by Series of Earthquakes, Fires Engulf Wajima

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Japan Rocked by Series of Earthquakes, Fires Engulf Wajima

On the morning of New Year’s Day, Japan was rocked by a series of over 40 earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 7.8, marking a turbulent start to the year for the island nation. The seismic events caused significant damage and instilled deep-seated fear among the residents, with two individuals feared to have lost their lives amidst the chaos.

Wajima Engulfed in Flames

The tremors sparked large-scale fires in a residential area of Wajima, a city located in Ishikawa Prefecture, along the Sea of Japan. The emergency services, including four fire engines, were deployed swiftly, battling the flames in a dramatic struggle against nature’s fury. However, the aftermath of the earthquakes, which includes damaged roads and other obstructions, is proving a significant hindrance in the mobilization of additional firefighting resources.

Residents Trapped in Collapsed Buildings

Reports have also surfaced of individuals trapped inside buildings that succumbed to the seismic activity. Rescue efforts are underway, with the military assisting in evacuating trapped residents and providing urgent medical aid.

Anticipating Aftershocks and Tsunamis

The Meteorological Agency has warned of potential major quakes hitting the area over the next week, keeping the nation on high alert. Tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido and parts of North Korea and Russia. The government urged people in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

This series of earthquakes serves as a stark reminder of Japan’s precarious position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic activity threatens life and property with alarming regularity. As the nation reels from the impact of today’s events, the world watches in solidarity, hoping for the safety and resilience of the Japanese people.

0
Disaster Japan Watch Now
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tsunami Strikes Japan's West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: Ishikawa Prefecture Battles Aftermath

By Rizwan Shah

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Western Japan: A Look at Its Impact on Public Transportation

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan

By Rizwan Shah

Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture: A Wake-Up Call for Building Resilie ...
@Disaster · 1 hour
Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture: A Wake-Up Call for Building Resilie ...
heart comment 0
Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
Japan Shaken by Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Destruction, Response, and Implications

By Rizwan Shah

Japan Shaken by Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Destruction, Response, and Implications
Significant Flooding in Male’ City: A Test of Resilience and Response

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Flooding in Male' City: A Test of Resilience and Response
Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador

By Waqas Arain

Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador
Latest Headlines
World News
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
2 mins
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
2 mins
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
3 mins
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
4 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
4 mins
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
6 mins
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
6 mins
Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
7 mins
Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
7 mins
NFL's Final Week Approaches: Playoff Implications, Noteworthy Performances and Officiating Issues
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
25 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
43 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
50 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
54 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app