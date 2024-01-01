Japan Rocked by Series of Earthquakes, Fires Engulf Wajima

On the morning of New Year’s Day, Japan was rocked by a series of over 40 earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 7.8, marking a turbulent start to the year for the island nation. The seismic events caused significant damage and instilled deep-seated fear among the residents, with two individuals feared to have lost their lives amidst the chaos.

Wajima Engulfed in Flames

The tremors sparked large-scale fires in a residential area of Wajima, a city located in Ishikawa Prefecture, along the Sea of Japan. The emergency services, including four fire engines, were deployed swiftly, battling the flames in a dramatic struggle against nature’s fury. However, the aftermath of the earthquakes, which includes damaged roads and other obstructions, is proving a significant hindrance in the mobilization of additional firefighting resources.

Residents Trapped in Collapsed Buildings

Reports have also surfaced of individuals trapped inside buildings that succumbed to the seismic activity. Rescue efforts are underway, with the military assisting in evacuating trapped residents and providing urgent medical aid.

Anticipating Aftershocks and Tsunamis

The Meteorological Agency has warned of potential major quakes hitting the area over the next week, keeping the nation on high alert. Tsunami warnings have been issued for Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido and parts of North Korea and Russia. The government urged people in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

This series of earthquakes serves as a stark reminder of Japan’s precarious position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic activity threatens life and property with alarming regularity. As the nation reels from the impact of today’s events, the world watches in solidarity, hoping for the safety and resilience of the Japanese people.