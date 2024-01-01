en English
Asia

Japan Begins 2024 with Major Earthquake: A Nation Shaken and Stirred

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Japan welcomed the New Year with an unexpected and formidable guest – a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rattled the country’s midsection. The intensity of the quake compelled the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami warnings, signaling the potential for waves up to 3 meters in height. The quake struck with such force in certain areas that it registered a 7 on the Japanese scale, a measure of the degree of shaking at various locations.

Ground Zero: The Terrifying Moment

Social media platforms buzzed with videos capturing the horrifying instances of the quake’s onslaught across the nation. Early footage from Wajima city painted a bleak picture where wooden houses, their roofs severely damaged, teetered on the brink of collapse. A train station video laid bare the violent shaking that seized every structure, from electronic information displays to overhead ventilation ducts. The quake’s wrath spared nothing.

Infrastructure in Peril

Beyond the visual, the earthquake also inflicted significant damage to the infrastructure. Ushinada town’s roads appeared split in half, an impassable chasm that underlined the vulnerability of areas to such seismic events. Over 36,000 households were stripped of power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures. While there were no irregularities reported at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, the country’s Nuclear Regulation Authority remained on high alert.

Distress Signal: Help on the Horizon

The Indian embassy in Japan, in response to the crisis, established an emergency control room and released helpline numbers for affected citizens. Major telecom carriers in the country are enhancing communication and support efforts during this challenging time. As the nation grapples to regain its footing, Japan’s meteorological agency has issued warnings about possible earthquakes with a seismic intensity of seven for about a week.

Japan, a country prone to earthquakes, has once again been reminded of the devastating power of Mother Nature. The seismic event, both a physical and metaphoric jolt, serves as a stark reminder of the constant dance of humanity with the unpredictable forces of nature.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

