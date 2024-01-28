Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles as Showstopper at Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser

On January 28, the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser event lit up GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Showcasing the latest trends in fashion, the event was marked by a special fashion show by the celebrated designer duo, Shantanu & Nikhil. The center of attention was the dazzling Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who walked the ramp as the showstopper, embodying the designers' blend of contemporary and classic styles.

Janhvi Kapoor: A Showstopper in Black

The young actress exhibited a stunning black dress with sheer sleeves and a corset belt detail, turning heads and setting a high standard for evening wear. Her ensemble, completed with complementary accessories, make-up, and hairstyle, perfectly encapsulated the designers' vision. Amid the glitz and glamour, Janhvi Kapoor's appearance served as an unforgettable highlight of the evening.

Designers Shantanu & Nikhil: A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

Shantanu & Nikhil's fashion presentation was a fascinating spectacle. Their designs showcased a harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements, predominantly featuring black with a few statement pieces in colors like siren red. The fashion show, part of the Filmfare Awards' commencement activities, resonated deeply with the audience, reflecting the designers' unique aesthetic vision.

A Star-Studded Evening

The Curtain Raiser event, held in association with Gujarat Tourism, was attended by numerous stars and prominent personalities. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Zareen Khan graced the occasion. The lively hosting by Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana added to the excitement of the evening. The main event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 is set to follow, promising an equally engaging spectacle.