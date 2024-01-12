en English
Economy

ISRO Chief Advocates for Expansion of Space Economy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
In a recent statement, the Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Somanath, laid emphasis on the need to expand the economic sphere surrounding space activities. He highlighted the potential benefits of this expansion, including job creation, technological advancements, and promotion of innovation. His vision aligns with the global trend of viewing space not merely as a frontier for exploration but as a significant source of economic and strategic interests.

The Potential of the Space Economy

The space economy, which encompasses a wide range of industries from satellite manufacturing and launch services to space exploration, has the potential to contribute significantly to national economies. Somanath stressed upon this potential, pushing for a shift from a small economy surrounding space activities to a larger scale. He sees the expansion of the space economy as a gateway to economic development, not only for India but for the world at large.

Alignment with Global Trends

ISRO’s focus on the economic aspect of space activities aligns with global trends. Space is increasingly being seen as a frontier for economic development, with countries around the world leveraging their space capabilities for broader economic benefits. The involvement of private entities is growing, as demonstrated by the activities of X Corp. in 2024. This shift indicates the broadening scope of stakeholders in the space industry, which has traditionally been dominated by government agencies.

India’s Vision for Space Exploration

Building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for space programs and his vision for long-term plans, Somanath highlighted India’s future in space exploration. This includes a human landing on the Moon by 2040 and the establishment of a space station accessible to Indians by 2035. With ISRO’s leadership, India aims to be at the forefront of the expanding space economy, leveraging its space capabilities for broader economic benefits.

In conclusion, the ISRO Chief’s emphasis on the expansion of the space economy is a testament to the growing importance of space in the global economic landscape. It also reflects India’s ambitions to be a key player in this arena, leveraging its capabilities in space exploration for economic and strategic gains.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

