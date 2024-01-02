en English
Israel

Israeli Air Strikes Hit Damascus, Highlighting Tensions over Golan Heights

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Israeli Air Strikes Hit Damascus, Highlighting Tensions over Golan Heights

In the early hours of Tuesday, an alleged Israeli air strike hit the outskirts of Syria’s capital, Damascus, resulting in significant material damage. According to the Syrian state news agency, SANA, the attack originated from the direction of the disputed Golan Heights region.

Tensions Flare Up In Golan Heights

The Israeli military has confirmed the air strikes, stating that they targeted sites within Syrian territory in response to attacks aimed at northern Israel. This exchange of fire illuminates the enduring tension between the two nations, with the Golan Heights often serving as a military flashpoint.

Israeli Strikes: A Response to Aggression

The escalation in Israeli strikes follows an October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Israeli civilians and soldiers. Since then, Israel has intensified its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria. In addition, it has targeted Syrian army air defenses and some Syrian forces, causing substantial material damage.

Hezbollah Casualties and the Ongoing Conflict

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group reported that four of its fighters were killed in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military actions, including the recent strikes near Damascus, indicate a shift in Israel’s tactics. While plans to reduce troop numbers in Gaza are underway, the intensity of the bombardment continues. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has already resulted in thousands of deaths and has plunged its 2.3 million inhabitants into a humanitarian crisis.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

