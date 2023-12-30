en English
Israel

Israeli Air Strike in Rafah: A Tragic Escalation in Gaza Conflict

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
Israeli Air Strike in Rafah: A Tragic Escalation in Gaza Conflict

In a grave escalation of the ongoing conflict, an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Rafah, located in the southern part of Gaza, claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals, according to Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud. The building was occupied by Palestinian refugees seeking refuge from the relentless Israeli bombardments. They had sought sanctuary in an area near the Kuwait hospital, believed to be a secure zone.

Tragedy Strikes Unexpectedly

The air strike in Gaza had devastating consequences, killing 20 people and injuring 55, including an infant named Mariam Abu Akel who was rescued from the wreckage. Tragically, the strike also claimed the lives of Mariam’s mother and sister, while her father and young brother survived. The Hamas-run health ministry has reported more than 21,500 people – predominantly children and women – have been killed during Israeli retaliatory attacks on Gaza, with thousands more believed to be trapped under rubble.

(Read Also: UNRWA Aid Convoy Fired Upon by Israeli Soldiers in Gaza)

Unrelenting Conflict

The military campaign by Israel was launched in response to attacks on southern Israel by Hamas, leading to a significant number of casualties. The situation in the southern region continues to be described as grave, as Israel’s bombardment persists. This conflict has led to a significant number of casualties and displaced families in Gaza, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

(Read Also: Gaza Under Siege: Analysts Discuss U.S. Role Amid Escalating Conflict)

The Human Cost of Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in immense human suffering and loss. The death toll continues to rise, and the number of displaced families in Gaza is mounting. The air strike in Rafah is but one example of the countless tragedies that have unfolded in this conflict, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution and humanitarian aid to the affected areas. As the world watches, the hope for peace hangs in the balance.

