en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

International Court of Justice Drama: Judge Nods Off During Israel’s Defense Hearing

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
International Court of Justice Drama: Judge Nods Off During Israel’s Defense Hearing

On a typical day, the hushed hum of deliberation pervades the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. However, an unusual incident recently disrupted this serenity – a judge dozing off during Israel’s defense hearing. This occurrence has raised questions about the professionalism and conduct expected of judges at such high-level international legal proceedings.

The Significance of the ICJ

The ICJ is a beacon of hope for many countries, serving as the primary platform to settle legal disputes between states. It also offers advisory opinions on international legal issues referred to it by the UN. Consequently, the conduct of its judges is integral to maintaining the court’s integrity and authority. A lapse such as a judge falling asleep during a hearing can potentially tarnish the perceived impartiality and attentiveness of the judiciary, critical facets in all significant international cases.

The Incident and Its Implications

The incident unfolded during the defense hearing for Israel, accused by South Africa of committing genocide against Palestinians. As Israeli leaders detailed their response to the accusations and explained the impact of the Gaza war, one of the judges was caught off-guard, succumbing to slumber. This lapse, though seemingly minor, could have far-reaching implications, casting a shadow on the court’s perceived impartiality and the seriousness with which it undertakes its responsibilities.

What Lies Ahead?

While it remains unclear if there will be any formal repercussions or statements from the ICJ in response to this event, the situation underscores the importance of judicial conduct in international legal settings. It also sparks a crucial conversation about measures to ensure judges remain engaged and alert during hearings, safeguarding the sanctity and effectiveness of international legal proceedings.

0
Courts & Law International Affairs Israel Watch Now
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms
Jeffrey Sredl, a 45-year-old resident of Monticello, has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release, for possessing unregistered firearms. The sentencing was pronounced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty and was announced by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. The verdict came after Sredl admitted
Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
17 mins ago
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack
19 mins ago
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack
Yakima Police Department Fosters New Recruits with Youth Explorer Program
10 mins ago
Yakima Police Department Fosters New Recruits with Youth Explorer Program
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: A Beacon of Legal Advocacy at ICJ
13 mins ago
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: A Beacon of Legal Advocacy at ICJ
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
13 mins ago
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
1 min
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
2 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
3 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
3 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
4 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
4 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
5 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
6 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app