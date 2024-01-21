Michigan Lakeshore Communities Battling Intense Lake-Effect Snowfall and Challenges

In the early hours of Saturday, Michigan lakeshore communities found themselves in the grip of significant snowfall caused by an intense lake-effect snow band. The phenomenon, which continued through the afternoon, led to near-whiteout conditions and rapid snow accumulation, with rates scaling up to 2 inches per hour.

Areas Most Affected and the Impact

Primarily, the areas west of US-31 in Ottawa County and M-40 in Allegan County bore the brunt of the snowfall. Communities including Holland, Fennville, Hamilton, and Bloomingdale were among the hardest hit, with some locations receiving over a foot of snow. The fluffy nature of the snow precipitated slow travel as plows worked relentlessly to clear the roadways into Saturday evening.

Link to Historic Snowfall in Northwest Indiana

This weather event is linked to the same lake-effect band that caused potentially historic snowfall in northwest Indiana on Friday. There, Michigan City reported a whopping 35 inches of snow, while La Porte County was blanketed with over two feet of snow in several areas.

Weather Forecast

The lake-effect snow band, however, has since weakened. West Michigan anticipates mostly snow-free conditions for Sunday. A disturbance is forecast to bring light snow on Monday afternoon, possibly transmuting into freezing rain from late Monday through early Tuesday, primarily in the southern portion of the viewing area.

