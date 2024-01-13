en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Insights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
India’s Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s Insights

Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, recently addressed the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra, emphasizing India’s burgeoning global influence and its rising stature in the world’s perception. He underlined India’s growth from the 10th largest economy a decade ago to the fifth largest now, with prospects of becoming the third-largest economy in the near future.

India’s Independent Stance

Jaishankar stressed the importance of India maintaining its independence, managing its diverse interests without becoming a subsidiary of another country. He asserted that no significant global issue can be resolved without consulting India, highlighting the country’s increased international weight and influence.

India’s Ancient Civilization and International Groupings

Among the factors shaping India’s interactions with other nations, the Minister pointed to India’s ancient civilization and its inherent nature to be independent. These play a crucial role, especially in international groupings such as the Quad and BRICS, where member countries have differing interests. The Quad, which India is a part of, is focused on securing a rules-based global order and a free Indo-Pacific region. On the other hand, BRICS, which recently expanded to include five new permanent members, is centered on economic cooperation and trade among its members.

Domestic Transformations and Global Perception

Jaishankar also shed light on the domestic transformations that have redefined India’s global image. These include a rise in talent and investments, an expanding metro system, the establishment of new colleges, and the ongoing digitalization efforts. These changes have not only shifted the world’s perception of India but also resulted in an increase in foreign investments, particularly due to the country’s skilled and employable population.

0
India International Relations Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
In a groundbreaking move, Apollo Hospitals has conducted a comprehensive study to redefine prostate cancer detection and treatment in Indian men. The study, spearheaded by Dr N Ragavan and Dr Sanjai Addla, involved a staggering 100,000 healthy males from diverse age groups and regions across the country. Published in the esteemed Indian Journal of Urology,
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
Indian Astrophysicist G Srinivasan Receives Honorary Fellowship from Royal Astronomical Society
19 mins ago
Indian Astrophysicist G Srinivasan Receives Honorary Fellowship from Royal Astronomical Society
Reverend Madathiparambil Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram, India
22 mins ago
Reverend Madathiparambil Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram, India
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Joins Lohri Celebrations in Karnal
10 mins ago
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Joins Lohri Celebrations in Karnal
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
18 mins ago
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Significant Fire Causes Extensive Damage in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand
19 mins ago
Significant Fire Causes Extensive Damage in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
49 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
2 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
4 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
6 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
7 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
8 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
9 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
10 mins
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
53 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app