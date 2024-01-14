en English
India

Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Indian Political Shift: Milind Deora Leaves Congress, Joins Shiv Sena

In a significant political development, Milind Deora, a key figure in the Indian political landscape, has announced his resignation from the Congress party. Deora has realigned his political loyalties and joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deora’s Departure: From Congress to Shiv Sena

Deora cited the Congress’ lack of appreciation for his constructive suggestions and its single-minded focus on opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as reasons for his resignation. He expressed disappointment with the party’s present state, contrasting it starkly with the party his father had joined in 1968 and the one he himself was a part of in 2004. This move marks the end of Deora’s family’s 55-year-long association with the Congress.

Deora’s New Political Alignment

Switching his political allegiance, Deora joined the Shiv Sena in Mumbai at the Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the chief minister. His decision was influenced by the Congress party’s stance on contesting the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Deora faced opposition from the Uddhav Bal Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, despite his aspirations to contest from this constituency.

Impact on the Congress Party

The resignation of Deora is seen as a significant loss for the Congress, especially as it follows the exits of other young leaders like Jitin Prasad and Jyotiraditya Scindia in recent years. However, the Congress leadership attempted to downplay the impact of Deora’s resignation. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated confidently that many others would step in to fill Deora’s vacated position.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

