Indian PM Modi Engages in Diplomacy with Mozambique, Timor-Leste at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic engagements at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit underscored India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Mozambique and Timor-Leste. Modi’s interaction with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi traversed a broad spectrum of cooperation areas, from defense and counter-terrorism to energy, health, trade, and investment. Importantly, Modi emphasized India’s readiness to enhance developmental support and suggested the improvement of air connectivity to foster business and cultural exchanges.

Strengthening India-Mozambique Relations

The dialogue between Modi and Nyusi extended to agriculture, water security, mining, capacity building, and maritime cooperation. Nyusi expressed gratitude for India’s contributions to developmental projects in Mozambique and its support for maritime security. He also acknowledged India’s role in the African Union’s inclusion in the G20. Both leaders deliberated upon strengthening cooperation in international forums such as the United Nations. Modi commended Nyusi’s involvement in the Voice of the Global South Summit, highlighting the growing significance of the Global South in shaping international policy.

Fortifying the ‘Delhi-Dili’ Connection

In a separate meeting with President Jose Ramos Horta of Timor-Leste, Modi reaffirmed India’s desire to solidify the ‘Delhi-Dili’ connection. Modi offered India’s support in various sectors, including capacity building, IT, fintech, energy, and healthcare. He also encouraged Timor-Leste’s participation in the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Horta solicited India’s assistance in healthcare and IT capacity building, reflecting the potential for increased cooperation between the two countries in these sectors.

Seizing Opportunities for Multilateral Cooperation

Modi congratulated Horta on Timor-Leste’s prospective membership in ASEAN, highlighting India’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Southeast Asian bloc. The leaders discussed Indo-Pacific regional issues and the importance of continued multilateral cooperation. Their dialogue underscored the significance of aligning developing countries on global matters, echoing the broader themes of solidarity and cooperation that characterized Modi’s interactions at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.