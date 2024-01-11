Indian Army Chief Reports Stable but Sensitive Situation on Northern Border

On January 11, ahead of the annual Army Day celebrations, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, addressed the complex security situation on India's northern border. He described the scenario as stable but sensitive, indicating a delicate equilibrium that has been maintained through ongoing dialogues and high operational readiness.

Tackling Unstable Borders

General Pande emphasized the robust and balanced deployment of the Army on the northern border, which has been instrumental in maintaining stability. Despite consistent infiltration attempts, the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir remains intact. This success is attributed to the Army's heightened vigilance and robust anti-drone mechanisms that prevent the smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

Increased Terrorist Activities

While stability is maintained along the LoC, the Rajouri Poonch sector has seen a surge in terrorist activities. These actions are reportedly supported by proxy tandems across the border, necessitating heightened security measures and surveillance.

Security Landscape in Manipur

Shifting focus to the northeastern state of Manipur, General Pande discussed the violence that has pervaded since May of the previous year. He commended the collective efforts of the State Government, Army, Assam Rifles, and other agencies, which have largely stabilized the situation.

Technological Advancements and Restructuring

Touching upon the role of disruptive technologies in strategic competition, General Pande highlighted the Army's induction of improved vehicles, drones, counter-drone systems, and terrain-specific electronic warfare systems. He also discussed the Army's plan to replace animals in transport units with drones and optimize the Army's strength by 1 lakh numbers by 2027, for which a proposal has been submitted to the government.