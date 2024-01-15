India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 ‘Year of Technology Absorption’

India celebrated its 76th Army Day on January 15, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the history of the nation’s military. This day commemorates the moment when General K.M. Cariappa assumed the role of the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army, symbolising a pivotal shift from British control to Indian leadership. The celebration honours the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and bravery of the Indian Army, and is observed with rhythmic marches, vigorous hand swings, and resounding war cries.

A Salute to the Protectors of the Nation

On this momentous occasion, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political figures extended their heartfelt tributes to the army personnel. Prime Minister Modi praised the army’s steadfast dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation and upholding sovereignty, referring to them as the strongest wall of the country. His words underscored the army’s readiness to tackle a variety of challenges, from natural disasters to international conflicts.

Exemplary Bravery and Patriotism

President Murmu lauded the army’s long-standing tradition of exemplary bravery and patriotism, noting that their service serves as an inspiration to the citizens of India. This sentiment was echoed by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. They expressed their indebtedness, saluting the bravery and commitment of soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Year of Technology Absorption

The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, addressed the nation on Army Day, urging continuous commitment to countering security threats. He announced that the year 2024 would be observed as the ‘Year of Technology Absorption’. This initiative emphasizes the army’s focus on leveraging technology for transformation, reflecting the Indian Army’s distinct stature in the national mind space and their commitment to modernization and innovation.