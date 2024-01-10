en English
Conflict & Defence

India Bolsters Defense Infrastructure with New UAV

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
India Bolsters Defense Infrastructure with New UAV

In a significant stride towards self-reliance and global leadership in defense technology, India inaugurated a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Adani Aerospace Park. The advanced UAV, a testament to India’s commitment to achieving strategic autonomy in defense capabilities, marks a crucial milestone in the nation’s journey to bolster its defense infrastructure and underlines the progress made in indigenous defense manufacturing.

Adani Defence and Aerospace: Leading the Charge

Adani Defence and Aerospace, a significant player in this initiative, showcased its proficiency in a wide array of defense-related technologies. The company has a track record of delivering solutions in small arms, UAVs, radars, defense electronics, avionics, tactical communication systems, and electro-optical systems specifically designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces.

The Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, inaugurated the indigenous Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Navy. The UAV developed by Adani Defence and Aerospace, showcases India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense and aims to establish a global leadership position in the sector.

The Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kgs payload capacity. It represents a significant step towards strategic autonomy and technological leadership in high-endurance, combat-proven, and indigenized advanced aerial systems.

Adani’s Broader Defense Vision

Adani Defence is also actively developing counter-drone systems to address both defense and civilian applications. The company has established India’s first unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturing facility and is making strides in various domains such as small arms, radars, defense electronics, and avionics to support the Army and other paramilitary forces.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

