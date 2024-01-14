en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iceland

Iceland Volcano Erupts Again: Lava Flow Threatens Grindavík

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:24 am EST
Iceland Volcano Erupts Again: Lava Flow Threatens Grindavík

Iceland’s serene landscape was once again shattered by the fiery spectacle of a volcanic eruption, this time threatening the coastal town of Grindavík. Following a series of intense earthquakes, the eruption was anticipated by the Icelandic Met Office due to a large magma conduit detected just below the surface. As lava spews from the earth, it advances towards Grindavík, the volume and speed of which remain unconfirmed.

Lava Creeps Towards Grindavík

The fresh eruption has resulted in lava gushing frighteningly close to Grindavík, coming within 500m of the town’s homes. The fissure, now grown to a kilometer in length, casts a menacing shadow over the town’s northernmost buildings. The seismic activity has escalated, prompting an evacuation of residents, and a coast guard helicopter dispatched to evaluate the situation. Although the eruption is a quarter of the size of the previous one in December, the evacuation order is likely to remain in effect for the ensuing three weeks.

Airport Operations Unaffected, Blue Lagoon Evacuated

Despite the looming crisis, operations at the nearby Keflavik Airport continue undeterred. However, the popular tourist destination, the Blue Lagoon hotel, has not escaped the eruption’s effects and has been evacuated. The prime minister and president have both expressed concern for the residents’ safety and are closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

An Eruption After 800 Years of Dormancy

The volcanic activity in southwestern Iceland has rekindled for the fifth time since the area roused from approximately 800 years of dormancy in 2020. The eruption threatens Grindavík, with lava flowing on both sides of a barrier erected to safeguard the town. Although the town was evacuated prior to the eruption and no lives are currently at risk, the town’s infrastructure is under threat. This event stands as the first to threaten populated areas on this scale since 1973. Despite the frequency of eruptions in Iceland, fatalities remain rare, underscoring the nation’s preparedness in managing these natural disasters.

0
Iceland Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iceland

See more
8 mins ago
Volcano Erupts in Southwest Iceland, Prompting Evacuations and Alerting Scientists
Southwest Iceland has witnessed a fiery spectacle as a volcano erupted in the Grindavík area, causing disruption and prompting the evacuation of residents. Lava poured from the volcano’s peak in a dramatic display of the Earth’s geothermal power, marking this as the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021. Evacuation and Safety Measures With
Volcano Erupts in Southwest Iceland, Prompting Evacuations and Alerting Scientists
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
20 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
20 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula Faces Fifth Volcanic Eruption Since 2021
2 hours ago
Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula Faces Fifth Volcanic Eruption Since 2021
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
20 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
20 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
34 seconds
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
59 seconds
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
1 min
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
2 mins
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
3 mins
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
3 mins
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
4 mins
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
5 mins
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
6 mins
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app