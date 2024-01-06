en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Hezbollah’s Retaliation: A Calculated Strike Against Israel’s Air Surveillance Capabilities

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Hezbollah’s Retaliation: A Calculated Strike Against Israel’s Air Surveillance Capabilities

In the early hours of Saturday, January 6, 2024, the air was filled with the roar of rockets as the Lebanese political and paramilitary group Hezbollah retaliated against the Israeli military. This retribution came in response to the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, a prominent Palestinian Resistance leader, and his colleagues.

A Calculated Response

In what has been perceived as a strategic move, Hezbollah fired a total of 62 rockets at the Meron Air Traffic Control Base located on Mount Jarmaq, the highest peak in the northern occupied territories of Palestine. This base is not just another military establishment, but a key facility for air traffic management and monitoring in the region.

Hezbollah’s attack was not random or impulsive. It was a calculated response aimed to cripple the air surveillance capabilities of the Israeli occupation forces. This act of retaliation has magnified the strategic significance of the Meron base, which along with Mitzpe Ramon in the south, forms the backbone of air traffic control across the occupied territories.

(Read Also: Families of Gaza Hostages Protest Outside Israeli Defense Minister’s Home)

The Broader Picture

However, the implications of Hezbollah’s retaliation go beyond immediate destruction. The attack has set off alarm bells over the possibility of a wider war breaking out in the region. The US, among other international players, is making concerted efforts to de-escalate the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

(Read Also: Teenager Killed, Several Injured in Violent Confrontation in Beit Rima)

Retributive Justice

Hezbollah’s statement following the attack referenced the Quran and framed their actions as retributive justice for the assassination of Sheikh Al-Arouri. The statement stands as a chilling reminder of the volatility of the region and the potential for further escalation.

In the meantime, the Israeli army reported that approximately 40 rockets were also fired towards the Upper Galilee from Lebanon, with no casualties reported.

In this complex tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures, one thing remains clear – the echoes of this attack will be felt far beyond the borders of the occupied territories, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the region.

Read More

0
Conflict & Defence Palestine Watch Now
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
2 mins ago
Manipur CM Advocates for Border Fencing, Reflects on Evolving Violence
In an exclusive interview, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh accentuated the urgent need for border fencing and the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR). Singh’s call for a structured and regulated system for international travel into Manipur highlights the current absence of stringent checks and formalities. His statements not only underscore security concerns
Manipur CM Advocates for Border Fencing, Reflects on Evolving Violence
Mother of American Soldier Evacuated from Gaza in U.S.-Israel Coordinated Rescue Mission
29 mins ago
Mother of American Soldier Evacuated from Gaza in U.S.-Israel Coordinated Rescue Mission
The Intelligence Podcast: Global Issues from the Amazon to the British Army
30 mins ago
The Intelligence Podcast: Global Issues from the Amazon to the British Army
Experts Analyze Counter Terrorism Efforts in Afghanistan on TOLOnews
7 mins ago
Experts Analyze Counter Terrorism Efforts in Afghanistan on TOLOnews
Car Theft in Balsall Heath: Mother's Ford Fiesta Stolen Despite Precautions
10 mins ago
Car Theft in Balsall Heath: Mother's Ford Fiesta Stolen Despite Precautions
Palestinians Flee to Southern Gaza Amidst Military Wave: Unraveling the Implications
21 mins ago
Palestinians Flee to Southern Gaza Amidst Military Wave: Unraveling the Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Car Crash Causes Significant Damage to Bronglais General Hospital
34 seconds
Car Crash Causes Significant Damage to Bronglais General Hospital
Democracy Under Siege: Brazil and US Insurrections a Year On
40 seconds
Democracy Under Siege: Brazil and US Insurrections a Year On
Diverging Aftermaths: Brazil Unites Against Insurrection as U.S. Remains Divided Over January 6
1 min
Diverging Aftermaths: Brazil Unites Against Insurrection as U.S. Remains Divided Over January 6
Manipur CM Advocates for Border Fencing, Reflects on Evolving Violence
2 mins
Manipur CM Advocates for Border Fencing, Reflects on Evolving Violence
Tunisian Tennis Star Ons Jabeur Joins Hands with Saudi Fitness Brand Kayanee
3 mins
Tunisian Tennis Star Ons Jabeur Joins Hands with Saudi Fitness Brand Kayanee
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Asserts Readiness for New Political Challenges
5 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Asserts Readiness for New Political Challenges
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
5 mins
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
7 mins
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
8 mins
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 hours
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
5 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
7 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
8 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
8 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app