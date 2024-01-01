en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in Australia’s East, Compounding Woes After Christmas Storms

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in Australia’s East, Compounding Woes After Christmas Storms

Australia’s east coast was drenched under severe weather conditions on Monday as heavy rains led to flash flooding, flooding roads, and heightening difficulties for residents grappling with the aftermath of intense thunderstorms during the Christmas holidays. The northeastern region of New South Wales and southeastern Queensland were particularly hard hit, receiving a month’s worth of rainfall in merely 24 hours. Forecasts are predicting continued heavy rainfall that may exceed 250 mm until Tuesday morning.

Impending Danger and Dynamic Situation

The Bureau of Meteorology has sounded an alarm of a dangerous and dynamic situation, with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding, particularly in areas struck by thunderstorms. The Gold Coast in Queensland, a popular tourist destination, bore the brunt of the impact. Images circulating on social media painted a grim picture of vehicles stranded in floodwaters and extensive areas submerged under water.

Mayor’s Advice and Hindered Recovery Efforts

Gold Coast City Mayor, Tom Tate, advised residents to stay indoors if possible. The recovery efforts from the previous storms were hindered, with thousands of Queensland residents still without power due to damage inflicted by the thunderstorms on December 25 and 26. A family of four experienced a nerve-wracking ordeal after getting trapped in a caravan park in northern New South Wales due to rising river levels.

Rescue Operations and Continued Threat

In response to the unfolding crisis, rescue operations were launched, including the evacuation of two different campsites along the Nerang-Murwillumbah Road on the Scenic Rim on Monday morning. As the weather conditions remain unpredictable, residents along Queensland’s southeast are being warned to brace for dangerous conditions and further thunderstorm activity, with heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding events expected.

As the east coast of Australia battles these severe weather conditions, the country and its people stand testament to the power and unpredictability of nature, reminding us of our shared responsibility to understand and mitigate the effects of extreme weather events.

0
Australia Watch Now Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inaugural Just Cuts Salon Owner, Leigh Anne Brosens, Bids Adieu to 33-Year Career

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner Bids Adieu to ODI and Test Cricket

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusivity and Joy

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Aust ...
@Australia · 55 mins
Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Aust ...
heart comment 0
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning
Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Geeta Pillai

Illegal Firework Incident Leads to Serious Injury and Arrests during New Year's Eve Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
2 mins
Vaccines for Children Begin to Enter Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
3 mins
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
5 mins
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru
5 mins
7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition and Sport in Mangaluru
Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity
8 mins
Juventus Triumphs Over Roma: A Game of Strategy and Intensity
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria's AFCON Squad
9 mins
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nigeria's AFCON Squad
Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match
10 mins
Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
11 mins
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal's Leadership
12 mins
Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal's Leadership
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
20 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
28 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
30 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
33 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
45 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
45 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
1 hour
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app