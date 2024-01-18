Harbin's Ice and Snow Festival Sparks Tourism Boom and Boosts Local Economy

The annual Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, has stirred a significant uptick in tourism this year. The ice park saw its visitor count multiply five times and income increase six-fold compared to the preceding year. Thanks to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and an influx of southern citizens drawn to the city's snowy allure, Harbin, the capital of the northernmost Heilongjiang Province, has emerged as a highly sought-after winter tourism destination.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Tourism Upsurge

The festival's marketing vice director revealed that daily footfall in the park has surged to approximately 30,000, with hotel rooms in the city fully booked until after the Spring Festival in February. This boom in tourism has been christened an 'ice and snow miracle' by Heilongjiang’s culture and tourism department. The Yabuli Ski Resort, another prime attraction, welcomed around 330,000 visitors since the start of 2024, marking a 66 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. The resort's income during the New Year holiday reached 17.94 million yuan, up by a staggering 140 percent compared to 2019.

Boost to Local Economy

Advertisment

This surge in tourism has not only popularized a healthy lifestyle but also injected considerable economic benefits. The Beijing Winter Olympics played a substantial role in promoting ice and snow sports among the public, contributing to Harbin's record-breaking tourism revenue of 5.91 billion yuan during the New Year holiday. About 3.05 million tourists flocked to Harbin in this period, setting yet another record.

Local Brand, Global Reach

Another highlight of this snow-clad spectacle has been the local brand, Modern. The company, which operates a food factory in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, reported a surge in sales, with a single shop on Central Avenue selling over 100,000 Modern ice lollipops during the New Year holiday. The Quzhou facility, launched in 2016, produces 70 percent of the company's total ice lollipop output and is the only refrigeration storage in the country employing carbon dioxide freon. The strategic decision to invest 700 million yuan in Quzhou was influenced by the area's superior water quality, prime location, and business-friendly environment. Modern's Quzhou products are also making inroads into international markets like New Zealand and the United States, with expansion plans for Korea. To ensure product quality, Modern intends to further enhance its digital and intelligent infrastructure.