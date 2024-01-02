en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Five in Attack on Indian Village in Manipur

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Five in Attack on Indian Village in Manipur

In the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, an outbreak of violence has resulted in at least three fatalities and five serious injuries after an attack by gunmen dressed in camouflage fatigues. The attack occurred in the Lilong area of Thoubal district, where the assailants opened fire on the villagers indiscriminately. This incident is part of ongoing tensions that have escalated since May, following a court order suggesting that privileges enjoyed by the minority Kuki community should be extended to the majority Meitei community.

Extensive Violence Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Since the outbreak of violence, over 180 people have lost their lives in conflicts between the two communities. The identities of the victims and the attackers from the latest incident have not been disclosed. Authorities have responded by reinstating an indefinite curfew in Thoubal and four other districts. Manipur, a state that borders Myanmar, has a diverse population comprising 16% Kukis and 53% Meiteis, with the former residing in the hills and receiving economic benefits and quotas, while the latter predominantly inhabits the more affluent lowlands.

A Sudden Uprising

In Lilong, Manipur, four people were killed and five were injured in a tragic attack, prompting the state government to enforce a stricter curfew. The incident involved militants engaging in extortion and opening fire on protesters, leading to the deaths and injuries. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has vowed to apprehend and punish the perpetrators. The area has been uninvolved in the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups, but tensions have persisted in Manipur since early May.

Immediate Aftermath and Government Response

The authorities have re-imposed an indefinite curfew in Thoubal district and four other adjoining districts. Fresh violence erupted in Manipur after four civilians were shot dead, leading to the imposition of curfew in all areas of Imphal West district. This is the first major incident involving the killings of Meitei Pangals since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3, leaving some 200 people dead and 60,000 others displaced.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BNN Breaking | News (@bnnbreaking)

0
Crime India Watch Now
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Gold Bug': Unraveling India's Audacious Criminal Operation from Behind Bars

By Rafia Tasleem

Disappearance of Two Children on New Year's Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Auckland Dirt Bike Riders Arrested after Dangerous Outing

By Mazhar Abbas

Johannesburg's Unprecedented Low Crime Rate: A New Year's Eve to Remember

By Israel Ojoko

Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Austra ...
@Australia · 13 mins
Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Austra ...
heart comment 0
Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

By Dil Bar Irshad

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended
Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Rafia Tasleem

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival

By Geeta Pillai

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
5 mins
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
5 mins
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
8 mins
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
12 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
12 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
12 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
12 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
12 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
12 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
12 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
16 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
36 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app