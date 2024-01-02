Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Five in Attack on Indian Village in Manipur

In the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, an outbreak of violence has resulted in at least three fatalities and five serious injuries after an attack by gunmen dressed in camouflage fatigues. The attack occurred in the Lilong area of Thoubal district, where the assailants opened fire on the villagers indiscriminately. This incident is part of ongoing tensions that have escalated since May, following a court order suggesting that privileges enjoyed by the minority Kuki community should be extended to the majority Meitei community.

Extensive Violence Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Since the outbreak of violence, over 180 people have lost their lives in conflicts between the two communities. The identities of the victims and the attackers from the latest incident have not been disclosed. Authorities have responded by reinstating an indefinite curfew in Thoubal and four other districts. Manipur, a state that borders Myanmar, has a diverse population comprising 16% Kukis and 53% Meiteis, with the former residing in the hills and receiving economic benefits and quotas, while the latter predominantly inhabits the more affluent lowlands.

A Sudden Uprising

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has vowed to apprehend and punish the perpetrators.

Immediate Aftermath and Government Response

This is the first major incident involving the killings of Meitei Pangals since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3, leaving some 200 people dead and 60,000 others displaced.

