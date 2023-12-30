en English
Human Rights

Gaza’s Desperate Plea: End the Violence

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:11 am EST
Gaza’s Desperate Plea: End the Violence

In an unprecedented display of human endurance, the residents of Gaza are crying out for an end to the ongoing, relentless military operations by Israel’s forces. After almost three months of ceaseless air, naval, and ground assaults, the people of Gaza report extreme fatigue and a desperate need for peace. Their yearning for an end to the conflict is poignant as the world gears up to welcome a new year with festivities and hope.

The Stark Reality of War

On the southern border of Gaza, in the city of Rafah, is a camp. Here, Um Louay Abu Khater, a 49-year-old resident, voices the despair and exhaustion of the population. The constant displacement coupled with the terror of bombs dropping incessantly has left the people of Gaza beleaguered. The war has displaced 85% of the Gaza Strip’s residents, leaving them with a gnawing sense that nowhere is safe in the tiny enclave. The death toll has reached over 21,500 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children.

A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

The war has ignited a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, with a quarter of Gaza’s population facing starvation. The United Nations has reiterated its call for an immediate and unhindered increase in the entry of aid, but the aid operation faces severe restrictions from Israeli authorities. Ahmed al-Baz, aged 33, describes 2023 as the worst year of his life, marked by destruction and a chilling encounter with death. The contrast between their plight and the global New Year’s Eve festivities underscores the stark reality of conflict.

The Cry for Peace

As the Israel Defense Forces extend operations in the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the war against Hamas is expected to continue for months. The UN relief chief describes the frustrations of getting aid into Gaza due to constant bombardments, damaged roads, and checkpoint delays. Almost all of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents are facing acute hunger, with thousands of desperate civilians seeking food in northern Gaza. Amidst this, the people of Gaza yearn for an end to the violence and a chance to rebuild their lives.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

