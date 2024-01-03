en English
Crime

Fuel Shortage Sparks Violent Clash at Dombivali Petrol Pump

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST


On January 3, a petrol pump in the Manpada area of Dombivali, near Mumbai, became the epicenter of a violent confrontation. The conflict, which erupted between customers and employees, swiftly escalated into a full-blown physical altercation, ignited by the refusal of the petrol pump employees to fill fuel. The incident, captured in a graphic video, has quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling widespread consternation.

Fuel Frenzy Sparks Violence

The video showcases a petrol pump employee brandishing a helmet as a weapon against individuals. In one startling moment, a man is seen to transform his scooter into an offensive tool directed at an employee. The footage also depicts a series of customers and employees, sucked into the vortex of the brawl, engaging in the melee. The images are stark: a mundane petrol pump, morphed into an arena of violence.

The Underlying Tensions

Scratching beneath the surface of this violent incident, the broader context emerges. On January 2, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra experienced long queues at fuel stations. This chaos resulted from protests by truckers, who were demanding the repeal of the new Motor Vehicle Act’s stringent provision. The Act proposes a hefty 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakhs for hit-and-run cases, inciting widespread discontent among the truckers community.

Replicating Scenes of Conflict

Uncomfortably similar scenes of conflict have been reported in other regions as well. A clash erupted at a petrol pump in Patiala when an individual objected to another person filling a bottle with petrol. The incident, also captured in a viral video with 19.4k views, highlights the mounting tensions surrounding fuel shortages. The ongoing truck drivers’ strike has exacerbated these problems, particularly in Chandigarh and Punjab, where long queues and fuel shortages have become a daily ordeal.

As of this report, it remains unclear whether any legal action, such as filing a case or making arrests, has been initiated in response to the violent incident at the Manpada petrol pump.



Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

