India

Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Manipur

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Manipur

The former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has strongly advocated for the permission of the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Manipur. The yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi, aims to promote unity, love, and brotherhood, while addressing key issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This comes in response to remarks made by Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, stating that the decision on granting permission is contingent on law and order reports from security agencies, given the state’s critical situation.

Struggle for Permission

The Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is currently facing difficulties in obtaining permission to commence its journey in Manipur. This is despite AICC general secretary KC Venugopal’s assertion at a press conference that the yatra is not a political endeavour, but rather one aimed at healing the wounds of Manipur’s people. The Manipur government has yet to give ground clearance for the yatra, which is scheduled to start at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district on January 14.

‘Nyay ka haq milne tak’

The slogan of the yatra is ‘Nyay ka haq milne tak’, advocating for economic, social, and political justice. The yatra seeks to bring justice to the youth, women, farmers, and the poor of the nation, and intends to spread a message of love and affection. Congress leader Girish Chodankar has urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to put peace in Manipur above party politics and highlighted the importance of the yatra in restoring tranquility.

Response from Other Leaders

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot emphasized the non-political nature of the yatra and the necessity for its permission. The AICC in-charge of Manipur is seeking ground permission for the rally, acknowledging the critical law and order situation in the state. The yatra, starting on January 14 in Imphal, will cover a distance of 6,713 km across various constituencies and districts, concluding in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. The party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, launched the campaign’s logo and slogan during an event in Delhi.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

