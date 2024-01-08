Foggy Conditions Cause Train Delays and School Suspensions in Northern India

On Monday, January 8, 2024, foggy conditions across several parts of India resulted in as many as 20 trains expected to arrive late in the national capital, Delhi. Trains including the Katihar-Amritsar Express, Khajuarao-Kurukshetra Express, Jammutawi-Ajmer Express, and Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express are running approximately 6 hours behind schedule. Additional trains are predicted to reach about 2 hours late, and the Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express is expected to be 4 hours late. A total of 12 trains, such as the Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti and the Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, are delayed by 1 to 1.5 hours.

Visibility Drops in Major Northern States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported shallow to moderate fog in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, with visibility dropping below 500 meters in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Very dense fog conditions were also observed in isolated pockets of these regions.

Schools Shut in Chandigarh, Air Quality Dips

In response to the fog and cold weather, the Chandigarh state education department has suspended physical classes up to class 8 for six days and suggested that schools may conduct online classes. In Delhi, the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI recorded above 300. Dense fog was also reported in Bihar’s Patna and a thin layer was seen on Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a severe impediment to regular life and operations.

The Impact on Railways

The foggy conditions have directly and significantly impacted railway operations, causing delays for numerous trains arriving in the Delhi area. This severe disruption to the train schedules is a precautionary measure taken for the safety of passengers and crew. The Indian Railways has released a list of delayed trains, highlighting the impact of low visibility on the region’s transportation. The persistent cold wave in North India continues to surround the cities for most parts of the day, with the IMD forecasting continued shallow to moderate fog in the upcoming week. A cloudy sky and light rainfall are expected on Tuesday. Cold to severe cold conditions are predicted to persist over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on Monday, with a subsequent decrease.