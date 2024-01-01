en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Protests

‘Flood JFK for Gaza’: Protest Causes Major Disruptions at New York Airport

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
‘Flood JFK for Gaza’: Protest Causes Major Disruptions at New York Airport

In what appears to be a significant escalation of tensions, a protest dubbed ‘Flood JFK for Gaza’ has wrought chaos at JFK Airport in New York City. The demonstration, reportedly mobilized by Pro-Hamas supporters, has led to massive lines and widespread disorder as authorities scramble to maintain control. As part of the security measures, police checkpoints have been set up, and access to certain airport terminals is now restricted to individuals with employee IDs and boarding passes.

Chaos and Disruption

The protest, which aimed to effectively shut down the airport, has caused considerable disruption. Thousands of travelers have been affected, with many potentially missing their flights due to the disruptions. An increased police presence is now a common sight in and around JFK Terminal 4 departures, with law enforcement officers mobilized to secure strategic entry points.

Social Media Stir

A flyer circulating on social media platform X detailed plans for a rally at the airport on New Year’s Day. The document showed pro-Palestinian protesters chanting ‘intifada revolution’ and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar.’ This comes mere days after hundreds of protesters surrounded the World Trade Center in the city, raising similar chants. The social media stir has added to the palpable tension and uncertainty that now surrounds JFK airport.

Protest Origins

A pro-Palestine group known as WOL is reportedly behind the protest. The group has a history of disruption, having previously set off smoke bombs in a Macy’s store and shut down roadways in Chicago and Sacramento. The protests are said to be in response to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, with the demonstrators calling for a ceasefire.

In light of these events, travelers and employees at JFK airport have been advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant. With heightened security and access restrictions in place, it remains to be seen how long the disruptions will last and what their long-term effects will be.

0
Protests United States Watch Now
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

In the Face of Crises and Political Disillusionment, Collective Action Shines Through

By Ebenezer Mensah

Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked

By Salman Khan

The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil

By BNN Correspondents

New York's Young Hearts Echo Pro-Gaza Solidarity

By Ebenezer Mensah

Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict ...
@International Relations · 6 hours
Global New Year's Eve Protests Call for End to Gaza Conflict ...
heart comment 0
BJP Protests in Kerala Over Removal of PM Modi’s Promotional Materials: A Sign of Rising Political Tensions

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP Protests in Kerala Over Removal of PM Modi's Promotional Materials: A Sign of Rising Political Tensions
New Year’s Eve 2023: U.S. Cities Witness a Blend of Celebrations and Protests

By Bijay Laxmi

New Year's Eve 2023: U.S. Cities Witness a Blend of Celebrations and Protests
Tens of Thousands Protest in Istanbul Against Israel and PKK

By Salman Akhtar

Tens of Thousands Protest in Istanbul Against Israel and PKK
Kerala’s SFI Burns Governor’s Effigy in New Year’s Eve Protest Against ‘Saffronisation of Universities’

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
Latest Headlines
World News
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
55 seconds
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
1 min
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
1 min
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
2 mins
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
2 mins
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
5 mins
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
Poland Advances to Quarterfinals of United Cup Led by World Number One Iga Swiatek
6 mins
Poland Advances to Quarterfinals of United Cup Led by World Number One Iga Swiatek
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
7 mins
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
8 mins
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
9 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
39 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
51 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app