‘Flood JFK for Gaza’: Protest Causes Major Disruptions at New York Airport

In what appears to be a significant escalation of tensions, a protest dubbed ‘Flood JFK for Gaza’ has wrought chaos at JFK Airport in New York City. The demonstration, reportedly mobilized by Pro-Hamas supporters, has led to massive lines and widespread disorder as authorities scramble to maintain control. As part of the security measures, police checkpoints have been set up, and access to certain airport terminals is now restricted to individuals with employee IDs and boarding passes.

Chaos and Disruption

The protest, which aimed to effectively shut down the airport, has caused considerable disruption. Thousands of travelers have been affected, with many potentially missing their flights due to the disruptions. An increased police presence is now a common sight in and around JFK Terminal 4 departures, with law enforcement officers mobilized to secure strategic entry points.

Social Media Stir

A flyer circulating on social media platform X detailed plans for a rally at the airport on New Year’s Day. The document showed pro-Palestinian protesters chanting ‘intifada revolution’ and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar.’ This comes mere days after hundreds of protesters surrounded the World Trade Center in the city, raising similar chants. The social media stir has added to the palpable tension and uncertainty that now surrounds JFK airport.

Protest Origins

A pro-Palestine group known as WOL is reportedly behind the protest. The group has a history of disruption, having previously set off smoke bombs in a Macy’s store and shut down roadways in Chicago and Sacramento. The protests are said to be in response to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, with the demonstrators calling for a ceasefire.

In light of these events, travelers and employees at JFK airport have been advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant. With heightened security and access restrictions in place, it remains to be seen how long the disruptions will last and what their long-term effects will be.