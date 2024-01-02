en English
Australia

Flash Floods Ravage Eastern Australia Following Heavy Rainfall

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Flash Floods Ravage Eastern Australia Following Heavy Rainfall

Eastern Australia is grappling with the repercussions of heavy rainfall that has sparked flash flooding in parts of Southeastern Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Over the past 72 hours, these regions have endured an intense deluge, with some areas witnessing more than two months’ worth of rainfall. In a startling report, the town of Springbrook in Queensland recorded a staggering 514 mm (20 inches) of rain in a span of 48 hours, significantly overshooting the average for January.

Warnings and Preparations Amidst Torrential Rain

The Queensland Deputy Premier, Cameron Dick, has issued stern warnings about the perilous conditions, encouraging citizens to stay off the roads to evade the risk of life-threatening flash floods. Simultaneously, the Bureau of Meteorology has disseminated severe weather warnings, predicting up to 350 mm (14 inches) of additional rain in the next 24 hours. Emergency services remain on high alert, with Deputy Commissioner Kevin Walsh underscoring the quick escalation of rivers and creeks, which could potentially catch residents by surprise.

Rescues and Damage

In Northern New South Wales, rescue operations are underway at campgrounds, ordinarily bustling during the holiday season, but now rendered inaccessible by the floodwaters. The severe weather has inflicted extensive damage, with fallen trees, submerged cars, and swamped homes being the most common sights. The impact of this recent deluge follows another severe weather incident over the Christmas holidays, which took ten lives and left thousands without power. As it stands, approximately 11,000 properties are yet to have their power restored.

Climate Change and Weather Extremes

Climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon are recognized as exacerbating factors in the dramatic swings in Australia’s weather patterns. The current crisis comes in the wake of a period of severe thunderstorm activity and high temperatures, with firefighters battling bushfires despite the significant rainfall. The unfolding scenario is a stark reminder of the relentless challenges posed by climate change, and the urgent need for robust strategies to mitigate its impact.

Australia
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

