en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fire

Fire Erupts at Plastic-Chemical Factory in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:52 am EST
Fire Erupts at Plastic-Chemical Factory in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

On the morning of Friday, December 29, a significant fire broke out at an illegal plastic and chemical factory in Badagaon, a residential area in Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh. The factory, unlawfully erected on government land, was storing hazardous materials including firecrackers and oil drums. The combination of these elements amplified the fire’s intensity, creating a dangerous situation for the surrounding community.

Emergency Response to the Blaze

The immediate response from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Fire brigade was the dispatch of four water tankers to the scene. However, the severity of the fire, fueled by the hazardous materials present, necessitated the deployment of three additional vehicles. Despite the challenges posed by the presence of explosive materials and the difficulty in accessing the site due to its location within a residential area, the fire brigade successfully managed to bring the fire under control.

Consequences for the Illegal Operations

Fire officer Atibal Singh Yadav stated that the factory’s illegal operation had not gone unnoticed prior to this incident. Local residents had previously lodged complaints about the factory’s existence and operations. The significant fire has now magnified the issue, leading to the anticipation of legal actions against the factory. Yadav also indicated the possibility of the factory’s removal from its current location, considering its illegal construction and the risk it poses to the local community.

Concerns Raised about Safety and Administration Action

The incident has not only highlighted the dangers posed by such illegal operations but has also shed light on the administration’s lack of action despite prior complaints. Concerns have been raised about the safety of residents living in close proximity to such hazardous operations. The incident underscores the need for stricter enforcement of laws and a more responsive administration to prevent such disasters in the future.

0
Fire India Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Major Fire at Avondale Jockey Club Amid Future Uncertainty

By Mazhar Abbas

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Fire Incident in Mbale City: Three Families Displaced, Authorities Investigating

By Israel Ojoko

Fire Incident in Mbale City: Three Families Displaced, Authorities Investigating
Brazil cracks down as wildcat miners in the Amazon shift their operations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Brazil cracks down as wildcat miners in the Amazon shift their operations
Latest Headlines
World News
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
46 seconds
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
3 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
3 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
6 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
7 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
8 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
8 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
8 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
11 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
55 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app