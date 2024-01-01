Extreme Weather Hits Australia: Flash Floods, Severe Thunderstorms, and Evacuations

As the first day of 2024 dawned over South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales in Australia, residents woke to severe thunderstorms, intense rainfall, and the imminent threat of life-threatening flash floods. The extreme weather event led hundreds of residents to knock on the doors of the State Emergency Service (SES) for assistance.

Severe Weather Warning: High Alert

A severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) for areas spanning the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Logan, Beenleigh, Burnett, and parts of Wide Bay. The report indicated that rainfall totals could reach up to 250mm in a mere six hours, triggering concerns of landslides and road blockages due to the accumulation of debris.

Rising Water Levels: Rivers and Creeks on Flood Alert

A flood alert was activated for several rivers and creeks as water levels started to rise rapidly. The Upper Springbrook recorded a 24-hour rainfall total of 389mm, while Little Nerang Dam registered 276mm. The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Deputy Commissioner Kevin Walsh stated that the SES had received 460 calls for help within 24 hours, and that the QFES performed about ten swift water rescues on the Gold Coast.

Flash Floods and Road Closures: Residents Advised to Stay Cautious

With the ground already waterlogged, another 24 hours of intense rainfall was expected, further exacerbating the flash flooding situation. Widespread road closures were implemented, and police advised residents to steer clear of flooded roads. Northern New South Wales was similarly affected with severe weather warnings in place for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands districts. Coffs Harbour bore the brunt with a staggering 180mm of rain in just three hours on New Year’s Eve.

Power Outages and Evacuations: The Aftermath of the Deluge

The Queensland power grid suffered extensive damage that left about 7,000 homes without power. Emergency crews conducted swift water rescues and assisted hundreds of people threatened by the rising waters. Despite the precarious conditions, reports of looting emerged, and residents were advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Access to the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast was cut in two places, and talks were underway with the federal government to deploy the Australian Defence Force for assistance.

