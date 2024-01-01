en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Extreme Weather Hits Australia: Flash Floods, Severe Thunderstorms, and Evacuations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Extreme Weather Hits Australia: Flash Floods, Severe Thunderstorms, and Evacuations

As the first day of 2024 dawned over South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales in Australia, residents woke to severe thunderstorms, intense rainfall, and the imminent threat of life-threatening flash floods. The extreme weather event led hundreds of residents to knock on the doors of the State Emergency Service (SES) for assistance.

Severe Weather Warning: High Alert

A severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) for areas spanning the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Logan, Beenleigh, Burnett, and parts of Wide Bay. The report indicated that rainfall totals could reach up to 250mm in a mere six hours, triggering concerns of landslides and road blockages due to the accumulation of debris.

(Read Also: Underappreciated Risks in Australia’s Socio-Economic Landscape: Insights from Top CEOs)

Rising Water Levels: Rivers and Creeks on Flood Alert

A flood alert was activated for several rivers and creeks as water levels started to rise rapidly. The Upper Springbrook recorded a 24-hour rainfall total of 389mm, while Little Nerang Dam registered 276mm. The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Deputy Commissioner Kevin Walsh stated that the SES had received 460 calls for help within 24 hours, and that the QFES performed about ten swift water rescues on the Gold Coast.

Flash Floods and Road Closures: Residents Advised to Stay Cautious

With the ground already waterlogged, another 24 hours of intense rainfall was expected, further exacerbating the flash flooding situation. Widespread road closures were implemented, and police advised residents to steer clear of flooded roads. Northern New South Wales was similarly affected with severe weather warnings in place for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands districts. Coffs Harbour bore the brunt with a staggering 180mm of rain in just three hours on New Year’s Eve.

(Read Also: Crown Princess Mary: An Australian Ascends to Denmark’s Throne)

Power Outages and Evacuations: The Aftermath of the Deluge

The Queensland power grid suffered extensive damage that left about 7,000 homes without power. Emergency crews conducted swift water rescues and assisted hundreds of people threatened by the rising waters. Despite the precarious conditions, reports of looting emerged, and residents were advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Access to the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast was cut in two places, and talks were underway with the federal government to deploy the Australian Defence Force for assistance.

Read More 

0
Australia Watch Now Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket

By Salman Khan

Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

By Geeta Pillai

The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players ...
@Australia · 9 mins
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players ...
heart comment 0
2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard’s Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme

By Geeta Pillai

2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme
Hugh Jackman’s 2023: A Year of Change and Anticipation

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman's 2023: A Year of Change and Anticipation
Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market
2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
12 seconds
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
58 seconds
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
1 min
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
2 mins
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
3 mins
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
3 mins
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
4 mins
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
5 mins
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
15 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
22 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
26 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app