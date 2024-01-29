Extended Flood Warnings in Whatcom County as Nooksack River Nears Crest

As the relentless downpour continues to swell the Nooksack River, the National Weather Service (NWS) has extended its flood warnings for parts of Whatcom County, Washington, from Monday afternoon to Tuesday. The areas of Sumas, Everson, and Nooksack are anticipated to bear the brunt of the potential deluge, following the heavy rainfall that drenched the county early Sunday morning.

Unyielding Rainfall Fuels Fear

The Nooksack River's water levels, recorded at 16.8 feet on Sunday evening, have been steadily climbing towards the flood stage of 18 feet. It is expected to crest at 20 feet, further fuelling fears of severe flooding. The NWS anticipates the river levels to recede below the flood stage by early Tuesday morning. However, the extent of the flooding will depend significantly on the river's overflow at Everson and its duration.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

In response to the concerning developments, local authorities have urged the public to avoid any roads potentially impacted by the imminent flooding. Property owners have also been advised to keep a close eye on the Nooksack River's level forecasts, given the rapidly changing conditions. The Whatcom County Division of Emergency Management has expressed particular concern over potential road flooding.

Communities Brace for Potential Impact

The warnings have put communities along the Nooksack River on high alert. The memory of past severe storms, which caused significant damage and displacement, underscores the gravity of the current flood warnings. Rapid snowmelt and the continuing heavy rain are causing rivers and creeks to rise quickly, leading to increased apprehensions about potential flooding. As the Nooksack River nears its crest, the NWS Seattle office has issued areal flood warnings effective through noon tomorrow, heightening the threat of flooding in low-lying residential areas and roads within the City of Ferndale.

As the situation unfolds, the newsroom of My Bellingham Now has committed to delivering ongoing updates until the flood warnings have been lifted, providing residents with crucial information during this challenging time.