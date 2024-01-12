English National Ballet Revives Mary Skeaping’s Giselle: A Timeless Classic Returns

The English National Ballet (ENB) has breathed new life into Mary Skeaping’s production of Giselle, a beloved classic, presenting it to an eager audience for the first time in seven long years. The revival serves as a remarkable contrast to the contemporary adaptation by Akram Khan, providing ballet enthusiasts a chance to appreciate the traditional charm of this quintessential romantic ballet.

Historical Fidelity and Timeless Appeal

Skeaping’s rendition of Giselle, first created in 1953 for the Royal Swedish Ballet and subsequently staged in the UK by London Festival Ballet (now ENB) in 1971, is a testament to the ballet’s timeless appeal. The production aimed to replicate the original 1841 Paris staging with unerring fidelity to historical records. While incorporating some historical adjustments to retain audience engagement, the production is celebrated for its traditional approach, evoking a bygone era with its unmodernized style.

The Spectral Charm of the Wilis

The recent performance featured a strong reliance on mime, a form of expression often overlooked in contemporary ballet. The language of gestures and movements added depth to the narrative, enhancing the ghostly atmosphere of the Wilis, the spectral brides that haunt the forest. This phantasmal ambiance was further amplified by the impressive lighting by David Mohr, casting long shadows and creating an eerie, otherworldly stage.

Standout Performances

The show saw notable performances from non-principal female dancers, including junior soloist Ivana Bueno in Act I and first soloist Alison McWhinney in Act II. Their performances, characterized by technical prowess and emotional depth, were testament to the enduring appeal of this timeless ballet. Both dancers delivered standout performances, further cementing the production’s place in the annals of ballet history.

In conclusion, the revival of Mary Skeaping’s Giselle by the English National Ballet not only pays homage to the historic roots of the ballet but also showcases the timeless themes of love, betrayal, and redemption that continue to resonate with audiences today.