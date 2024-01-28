Due to Fatigue and Food Shortage, Correspondent Faints in Gaza Strip

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, now entering its fourth month, has placed journalists, alongside the besieged residents, in dire humanitarian conditions. Among these brave reporters is Omar al-dahudi, a correspondent for Palestine television, who was tragically shot during a live broadcast, emphasizing the perilous circumstances within Gaza.

Journalist On Air

Footage of the incident showed al-dahudi in front of the camera, responding to his broadcaster's queries about the situation in Gaza, before he suddenly staggered and collapsed. His fate is a stark reminder of the hazards faced by those covering the war.

Catastrophic Humanitarian Conditions

World Health Organization spokesperson, Christian Lindmeier, described the conditions in Gaza as catastrophic. Hunger, he said, is decimating the population, with the majority suffering from malnutrition and consequently becoming susceptible to a host of diseases.

According to Lindmeier, patients in hospitals and operating rooms are begging for water and food, a plea echoed by those in shelter centers who are struggling to survive amidst the shortage of basic necessities.

The spokesperson further noted that the environment in Gaza is unhealthy, with sewage in the streets posing a serious threat of disease outbreaks among the confined population.

Devastating Toll of the Conflict

Since the Israeli military assault began on October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip has witnessed unprecedented destruction. The Palestinian authorities report over 25,000 fatalities and 64,000 injuries, with children and women constituting the majority of victims.

Moreover, the United Nations records indicate that approximately 1.9 million people have been displaced due to the conflict, facing severe shortages of food, water, and medicine. The prolonged war has not only resulted in a catastrophic loss of life but also a severe disruption of the infrastructure and living conditions in Gaza.

