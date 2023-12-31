en English
Fire

Dublin’s Former Shipwright Pub Engulfed in Fire Amid False Anti-Immigration Rumors

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
Dublin’s Former Shipwright Pub Engulfed in Fire Amid False Anti-Immigration Rumors

In the early hours of December 31st, the former Shipwright pub, also known as Sally’s Bar, in Ringsend, Dublin, was engulfed by a severe fire. The disused establishment was the subject of anti-immigrant protests and false information circulated earlier in the month, suggesting its conversion into accommodation for asylum seekers. The Dublin Fire Brigade responded promptly with six fire engines and a turntable ladder, managing to control the blaze after three hours of relentless efforts. The incident, under investigation by Gardaí, marks another in a series of fires targeting buildings associated with housing asylum seekers.

Public Misconception and Social Media Rumors

A wave of anti-immigration activism had enveloped the vacant pub in Ringsend, Dublin. Social media platforms were rife with rumors that the building was to be repurposed to house asylum seekers, with some extreme voices even advocating for its destruction. However, the reality was starkly different. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive had acquired the building with the aim of providing shelter to homeless families. Both the International Protection Accommodation Service and the Department of Integration confirmed that they had not considered the building for asylum seeker accommodation.

(Read Also: Dublin Man Gerard Cervi Pleads Not Guilty in 2018 Bray Boxing Club Murder Case)

Political Outcry and Condemnation

Politicians across the spectrum have voiced their condemnation of the incident. They underscored the intended use of the building as a family hub for the homeless, expressing their disappointment over the tragic turn of events. Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan expressed concern about the situation, thanking the emergency services for their timely response.

(Read Also: Dublin Man, Gerard Cervi, Pleads Not Guilty in 2018 Bray Boxing Club Murder Trial)

The Pattern of Fires and Suspected Arsons

The fire at Ringsend is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern. In recent months, several fires have erupted in premises rumored or confirmed to be earmarked for housing asylum seekers. One such incident occurred in Rosscahill, Co Galway, where a suspected arson targeted a former hotel. As the investigations proceed, the linkages between these incidents and the rise of anti-immigration sentiments are being closely scrutinized.

While no injuries resulted from the Ringsend fire, the consequences are far-reaching. Beyond the physical damage, the incident has disrupted plans to alleviate the plight of homeless families. It has also sparked a broader conversation about the intersection of misinformation, anti-immigrant sentiments, and violent acts.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

