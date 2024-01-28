Drunk Intruder Detained at Osmania University Women's Hostel Sparks Security Concerns

In a chilling incident that unfolded in the late hours at the Osmania University PG College women's hostel in Secunderabad, an inebriated intruder, later identified as Srikanth, a driver from Balanagar, startled the student community. The students apprehended him while he was attempting to peep into the washrooms, a gross invasion of privacy. His entry route into the hostel remains ambiguous, but it is speculated that he sneaked in through the back compound wall.

Intruder Apprehended, Students Protest

The students detained Srikanth and summoned the police, who took him into custody. However, the situation escalated quickly as the students staged a protest, refusing to let the police vehicle leave the premises until their concerns were addressed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Rohini Priyadarshini. The primary demand was for the university authorities to beef up security measures on campus.

DCP Assures Action and Increased Security

Responding to the students' protests, DCP Priyadarshini promised swift legal action against Srikanth and assured the students of increased security measures. The police also looked into the students' claims about the possibility of other intruders. However, Srikanth maintained that he acted alone.

Enhanced Security Measures Proposed

DCP Priyadarshini visited the campus and suggested several security enhancements including the installation of additional CCTV cameras, improved lighting, and closing gaps in the compound wall. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the security of women's hostels in educational institutions across the country, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures.