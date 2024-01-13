en English
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his prodigious son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, set the internet alight with a playful free kick challenge, giving fans a delightful glimpse into their father-son bonding time. The friendly competition began when Ronaldo Jr, a promising under-18 talent with the Chelsea academy, posted a video on social media showcasing a top-right corner free kick, executed flawlessly with fellow U18 player Yahya Idrissi.

Ronaldo Sr’s Playful Response

In a light-hearted response, Cristiano Ronaldo, presently leading Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr as captain, posted his own Instagram video replicating a similar goal. The football superstar was seen jesting, ‘Cris, this was better than yours,’ punctuating his statement with his iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration. The post was humorously captioned ‘Cris, Watch and Learn’, sparking anticipation among followers for Ronaldo Jr’s possible comeback.

Ronaldo Jr’s Rising Football Career

Ronaldo Jr, following in his father’s footsteps, has inked a three-year contract with Al Nassr’s academy, mirroring his father’s tenure with the club. Despite being in the youth team, Ronaldo Jr’s talent is unmistakable. His performances have been marked by scoring goals and confidently shushing opponents, indicating a promising future in the sport.

Ronaldo Sr’s Supportive Stance

However, Ronaldo Sr, in an interview, clarified that while proud of his son’s progress, he refrains from pressurizing him. He emphasized that Ronaldo Jr should chart his own career path, mirroring the way his father rose through the ranks to become one of football’s greatest icons. This endearing exchange between the Ronaldos has not only entertained fans but also underlined the importance of supportive parenting in the demanding world of professional sports.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

