Criminal Mastermind 'Satanás' Securely Transferred Amidst Threats and Intimidation

After making threats against traders and police in the country a few days ago, José Manuel Vera, known in the criminal world as 'Satanás' and leader of the multi-crime gang 'Los Satanás', has been transferred under strict security measures from the Palogordo prison in Girón, Santander, to another maximum-security prison in the country.

National Police and Army Jointly Coordinate Safe Inmate Transfer

The operation was jointly coordinated by the National Police and the Army to ensure the safe transfer of the inmate and prevent any attempts of escape or public disorder.

'Satanás' was moved to the Tramacúa prison in Valledupar and will receive a similar treatment to 'Negro Ober', meaning he will be frequently and periodically moved between different prisons in the country, considering him a dangerous individual with the capacity to commit crimes and influence from within correctional facilities.

'Satanás' Securely Transferred: Operation Domino Shifts High-Security Facilities Nationwide

Vera, was securely transported from Girón prison to Palonegro airport in a heavily guarded police tank. Henry Mayorga, the regional director of INPEC, revealed that eight high-security establishments nationwide have been designated for Operation Domino. As part of this, the decision was made to transfer the inmate, alias 'Satanás,' to another facility where the operation is actively underway.

The transfer operation of 'Satanás' comes days after the release of a brief audio, no more than two minutes long, in which the criminal threatens Bogotá's merchants with "bloodshed" if they do not pay extortion money. The recording, apparently made within the Palogordo facilities, where he was transferred from, lasts for 1 minute and 37 seconds and intimidates merchants to pay up while declaring war on the police.