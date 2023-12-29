Colombian President Faces Rising ‘Out with Petro’ Chants Nationwide

In Colombia, a swelling tide of public discontent is surging against the sitting President Gustavo Petro, encapsulated by the rallying cry ‘Out with Petro.’ Not confined to the hushed discussions in private spaces or the fiery debates on social media platforms, this slogan has transcended the realm of the virtual and found a robust voice in the public sphere. Stadiums, fairs, and various public venues are resonating with this call, a sonic testament to the growing opposition against Petro’s policies and administration.

Political Dissent Echoes in Public Spaces

The chant ‘Out with Petro’ is not merely a slogan; it is an anthem of the people’s disillusionment. The volume and frequency of this rallying cry underscore the dissatisfaction and frustration among Colombians. The growing public sentiment against President Petro’s government is intense, and the use of such slogans is a stark indicator of the escalating political temperature in Colombia.

President Laughs Off ‘Fuera Petro’ Chants Amidst Cali Bullfighting Season

With the start of the Cali Fair, the bullfighting season began in the city. In the main bullring, Cañaveralejo, some bullfights took place on Thursday, December 28. As has been reported in various mass events in the country, attendees once again booed the president with the phrase ‘Fuera Petro’ (Petro Out). However, unlike other instances, this time, the head of state literally laughed off the chants against him that came from the spectators at an event he has described as bloody and has opposed throughout his political career.

“Hahaha. Those who attend bullfights will always boo me because, as far as I’m concerned, bullfights should cease to exist (sic),” he posted on his official X social media account, along with a video of the chants against him.