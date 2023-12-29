en English
Colombia

Colombian President Faces Rising ‘Out with Petro’ Chants Nationwide

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:07 am EST
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide

In Colombia, a swelling tide of public discontent is surging against the sitting President Gustavo Petro, encapsulated by the rallying cry ‘Out with Petro.’ Not confined to the hushed discussions in private spaces or the fiery debates on social media platforms, this slogan has transcended the realm of the virtual and found a robust voice in the public sphere. Stadiums, fairs, and various public venues are resonating with this call, a sonic testament to the growing opposition against Petro’s policies and administration.

Political Dissent Echoes in Public Spaces

The chant ‘Out with Petro’ is not merely a slogan; it is an anthem of the people’s disillusionment. The volume and frequency of this rallying cry underscore the dissatisfaction and frustration among Colombians. The growing public sentiment against President Petro’s government is intense, and the use of such slogans is a stark indicator of the escalating political temperature in Colombia.

President Laughs Off ‘Fuera Petro’ Chants Amidst Cali Bullfighting Season

With the start of the Cali Fair, the bullfighting season began in the city. In the main bullring, Cañaveralejo, some bullfights took place on Thursday, December 28. As has been reported in various mass events in the country, attendees once again booed the president with the phrase ‘Fuera Petro’ (Petro Out). However, unlike other instances, this time, the head of state literally laughed off the chants against him that came from the spectators at an event he has described as bloody and has opposed throughout his political career.

“Hahaha. Those who attend bullfights will always boo me because, as far as I’m concerned, bullfights should cease to exist (sic),” he posted on his official X social media account, along with a video of the chants against him.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

