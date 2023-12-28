en English
Colombia

Colombian Authorities Deal Major Blow to Organized Crime, Seizing ‘Clan del Golfo’ Assets

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:05 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:13 am EST
Colombian Authorities Deal Major Blow to Organized Crime, Seizing ‘Clan del Golfo’ Assets

The Colombian Attorney General’s Office has dealt a significant financial blow to the ‘Clan del Golfo’, one of the country’s most notorious criminal organizations. The action involved the implementation of precautionary measures leading to the suspension of dispositive power, seizure, kidnapping, and possession of a vast number of the clan’s assets. The items seized, a total of 1,320, have a combined commercial value exceeding 420,000 million pesos. This move is a clear strategy to undermine the Clan’s activities by hitting their economic resources.

The Extent of Seized Assets

The seized assets comprise a wide range of properties and businesses. President Gustavo Petro detailed that the affected properties include 253 real estates, 10 commercial establishments, 12 companies, 17 vehicles, 38 horses, and 990 heads of cattle. This extensive seizure represents a substantial disruption to the Gulf Clan’s operations, impacting their financial capabilities and, in effect, their ability to continue illegal activities and exert influence within the region.

Impact on the ‘Clan del Golfo’

This action is expected to weaken the ‘Clan del Golfo’ significantly, as it targets their financial foundation – a crucial component in the operation of any organized crime group. The move, part of the Argenta strategy, aims to impact the finances of drug trafficking organizations, a key source of revenue for the Gulf Clan. The clan has been linked to a range of crimes, including homicide and drug trafficking, contributing to instability and insecurity in the areas where they operate.

Ongoing Efforts Against Organized Crime

The actions of the Attorney General’s Office against the ‘Clan del Golfo’ are part of ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in Colombia. This is evident in recent operations that resulted in the capture of 216 drug traffickers associated with the illegal gang. However, President Petro noted that the Clan had rejected a plan to submit to justice. The seizure of assets and the crackdown on the Clan’s members demonstrate the Colombian government’s commitment to dismantling organized crime groups and improving security and stability in affected areas.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

